Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Nutanix worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 1,933,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 36.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,819,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 487,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 95.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 486,900 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.