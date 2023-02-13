Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,042 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $262.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.16.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

