Contrasting Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) & Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verve Therapeutics and Chemomab Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verve Therapeutics 1 2 3 0 2.33 Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.21%. Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 890.10%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Verve Therapeutics.

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verve Therapeutics N/A -38.52% -34.12% Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -45.38% -42.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and Chemomab Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verve Therapeutics N/A N/A -$120.31 million ($2.90) -7.29 Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.48 million ($2.12) -0.95

Verve Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemomab Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Verve Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verve Therapeutics beats Chemomab Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

