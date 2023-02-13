Contrasting Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and EMAV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Volcon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.10%. Given Volcon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than EMAV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -988.41% -416.47% -203.73% EMAV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Volcon and EMAV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.2% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and EMAV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 88.49 -$40.13 million N/A N/A EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMAV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volcon.

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMAV has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volcon beats EMAV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About EMAV

(Get Rating)

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.