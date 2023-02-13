Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Crane makes up approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crane by 624.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Crane by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of CR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.10. 55,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,721. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $121.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

