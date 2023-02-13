Credit Agricole S A Acquires 927 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $70,116,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $29,487,348. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.41. The company had a trading volume of 192,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,327. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.48, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.