Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $415.76. 50,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $539.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

