Credit Agricole S A Has $13.77 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,448,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NEE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.39. 800,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,641,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

