Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,000. FMC makes up 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.16% of FMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 41,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,521. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.45.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

