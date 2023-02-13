Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,617. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $574.96. 116,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $564.85 and a 200-day moving average of $550.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

