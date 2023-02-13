Credit Agricole S A Sells 13,200 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.20% of West Fraser Timber worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.8 %

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,953. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

