Credit Agricole S A Sells 13,931 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,220 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.06% of Splunk worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Splunk by 665.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.97. 54,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,976. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.