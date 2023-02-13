Credit Agricole S A Trims Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.10% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after buying an additional 1,551,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 729,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 582,428 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.73. 130,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AU shares. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

