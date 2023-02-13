Credit Suisse Group Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $120.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

FRT opened at $109.97 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

