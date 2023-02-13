Credit Suisse Group Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $16.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Affirm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. Affirm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 over the last ninety days. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

