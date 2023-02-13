Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.40. 53,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,971. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

