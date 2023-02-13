Critical Analysis: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 8.59% 5.16% 3.56% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 7 0 3.00 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Green Thumb Industries and AMAYA Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus target price of $28.11, indicating a potential upside of 235.86%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and AMAYA Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.21 $75.44 million $0.36 23.25 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AMAYA Global.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats AMAYA Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

