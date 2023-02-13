Critical Analysis: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 28.15% 14.79% 1.29% Chesapeake Financial Shares 25.62% 20.89% 1.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

80.4% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 3 6 4 1 2.21 Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $15.53, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Risk & Volatility

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.95 billion 2.76 $2.24 billion $1.45 10.50 Chesapeake Financial Shares $69.47 million 1.58 $17.63 million $3.73 6.23

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets, Treasu

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Kilmarnock, VA.

