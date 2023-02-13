Critical Contrast: Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) vs. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Arch Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.10 -$5.67 million N/A N/A Arch Capital Group $8.96 billion 2.65 $2.16 billion $3.12 20.58

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A -32.51% Arch Capital Group 13.89% 13.16% 3.41%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Atlas Financial and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlas Financial and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Capital Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $65.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

(Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is composed of reinsurance underwriting which offers specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate segment represents net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in March 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.