Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0731 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $23.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00080298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00024600 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001746 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

