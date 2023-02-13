Cronos Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and $22.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00080782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00060240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001779 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

