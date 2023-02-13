CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

