Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,959,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400,697 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 4.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.91% of Crown Castle worth $572,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.87. 333,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.27. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

