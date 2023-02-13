Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 133,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CCI opened at $141.50 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.27.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.