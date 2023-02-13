CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

CTS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 139,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,238. CTS has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CTS by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CTS by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

