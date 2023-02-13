Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $171.10. The stock had a trading volume of 266,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,417. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.56 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.71.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

