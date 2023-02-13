Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 48,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 609,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

CUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $682.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cutera by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 188,103 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

