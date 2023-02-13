Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,740. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,986,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,086,971.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $293,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,986,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,086,971.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,398. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter worth $175,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 52,587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 905,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.