DA Davidson Raises Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $60.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $71.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

