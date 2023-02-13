DA Davidson Raises Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $60.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $71.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
