Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.00

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Dacotah Banks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

