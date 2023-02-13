Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.21 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.21 billion and $325.91 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,213,818,883 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

