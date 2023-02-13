DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $188.20 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $188.20 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00005851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00426850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,129.44 or 0.28275322 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

