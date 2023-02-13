Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,988,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 986,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,706,000 after buying an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $147.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.