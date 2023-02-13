DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.73.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

