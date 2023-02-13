Davis Selected Advisers Buys 103,490 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,490 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

DEI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.22. 185,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,714. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

