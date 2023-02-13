Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.14% of American Express worth $145,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.41. The stock had a trading volume of 265,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

