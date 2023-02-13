Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,871 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.00. 698,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

