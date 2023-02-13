Davis Selected Advisers Sells 403,779 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,752,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 403,779 shares during the period. Loews comprises approximately 0.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Loews were worth $87,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.42. 41,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $267,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $267,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,958 shares of company stock worth $1,934,450. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

