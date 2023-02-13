Davis Selected Advisers Sells 4,888,792 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,690,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,888,792 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Intel worth $301,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,269,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,737,215. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

