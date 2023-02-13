Davis Selected Advisers Sells 904 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245,404. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.