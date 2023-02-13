Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
DCTH has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
