DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 117.9% in January

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DENSO Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,959. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $37.48.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

