Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 6.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $8,279,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Invitae by 1,190.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,095,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 647,362 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. 1,601,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,937,156. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

