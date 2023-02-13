Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.38 on Monday, reaching $352.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,415. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $409.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.