Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $18.07 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

