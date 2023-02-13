Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €200.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($221.51) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($209.68) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

DB1 stock opened at €169.45 ($182.20) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($146.02) and a twelve month high of €180.00 ($193.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €165.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €167.11.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

