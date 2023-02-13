Deutsche Post (DPW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($48.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €43.50 ($46.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/2/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/31/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €51.00 ($54.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($45.16) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/26/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($48.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €51.00 ($54.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/11/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($43.01) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/9/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €46.50 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/6/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €46.40 ($49.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/3/2023 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($45.16) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €55.00 ($59.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($45.16) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/15/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €46.40 ($49.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DPW traded down €0.75 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €40.95 ($44.03). The company had a trading volume of 3,443,563 shares. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.88.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

