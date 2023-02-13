Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 128.5% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492. Diageo has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

