Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 128.5% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
Diageo stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492. Diageo has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.
Diageo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DGEAF)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.