Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) CEO Buys $68,400.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 2,691,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,108. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $193.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.11.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBD. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading

