Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.17. 19,046,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 40,861,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after buying an additional 1,363,038 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

